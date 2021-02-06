Western Conference leader Utah and Indiana square off

Utah Jazz (18-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (12-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers play the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz.

The Pacers have gone 7-7 at home. Indiana scores 113.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Jazz are 9-3 on the road. Utah scores 114.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 11.8 rebounds and averages 21 points. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 21.6 points and four rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 115.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 46.7% shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 120.2 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).

Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (ankle).