Capitals to host van Riemsdyk and the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2, second in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-2-3, third in the East Division)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James van Riemsdyk and Philadelphia square off against Washington. He currently ranks fourth in the in the league with 16 points, scoring six goals and recording 10 assists.

The Capitals are 6-2-3 against opponents in the East Division. Washington has scored 39 goals and is fifth in the Nhl averaging 3.6 goals per game. Nicklas Backstrom leads the team with five.

The Flyers are 7-3-2 against opponents in the East Division. Philadelphia ranks 10th in the Nhl averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by van Riemsdyk with 0.8.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Backstrom leads the Capitals with nine assists and has 14 points this season. Tom Wilson has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Philippe Myers leads the Flyers with a plus-four in seven games this season. van Riemsdyk has eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Conor Sheary: day to day (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (upper body), Justin Schultz: day to day (face).

Flyers: Carter Hart: day to day (back), Philippe Myers: day to day (upper body).