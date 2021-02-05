Vegas returns from virus-related break, dominates Kings 5-2

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Nic Hague and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights returned to action after being sidelined due to COVID protocols and beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Friday night.

Vegas was playing for the first time since Jan. 26 after being shut down due to the NHL's virus protocols. The Golden Knights showed no signs of rust for a team that hadn’t played and practiced just twice.

Hague opened the scoring 50 seconds in with the game's first shot. Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault followed with goals 62 seconds apart later in the period.

Cody Glass also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 4-0-0 after making 27 saves. Fleury has allowed just five goals in his first four starts of the season.

Austin Wagner scored his first goal of the season for the Kings, while Dustin Brown scored his fourth, all on the power play. Goaltenders Jonathan Quick and Calvin Peterson combined to make 32 saves. Quick allowed Vegas’ first four goals.

Vegas’ efficiency was off the charts in the first 20 minutes, as it scored three goals on four high-danger chances, nine shots on goal, and 11 scoring chances.

The Golden Knights waited a little longer to attack in the second period, this time striking 95 seconds in. Karlsson took a two-line pass from Marchessault, waltzed into the zone, and beat Quick with a wrist shot that ended the night for Los Angeles’ starter on the first shot of the period.

Later in the second, Glass welcomed Peterson to the game when he punched home a rebound during Vegas’ first power-play opportunity of the contest.

Wagner and Brown scored their goals in the third period, ruining Fleury’s bid for back-to-back shutouts.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Vegas and Los Angeles close their two-game series at T-Mobile Arena in a matinee clash on Super Bowl Sunday.