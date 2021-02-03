Washington visits Miami on 5-game road skid

Washington Wizards (4-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-13, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against Miami looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Heat are 1-2 against division opponents. Miami is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Wizards are 0-4 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Washington has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 128-124 in the last meeting on Jan. 9. Tyler Herro led Miami with 31 points, and Garrison Mathews led Washington with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 9.6 rebounds and 22.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bradley Beal is averaging 35 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 14.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 102.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, six steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.7% shooting.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 116 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points on 49.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Avery Bradley: day to day (knee), Chris Silva: day to day (hip), Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Maurice Harkless: out (thigh), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).

Wizards: Raul Neto: out (groin), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).