Montreal hosts Vancouver after Petry’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (6-6-0, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-1-2, second in the North Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Vancouver Canucks after Jeff Petry scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-2 victory over the Canucks.

Montreal finished 31-31-9 overall and 9-13-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens scored 33 power play goals with a 17.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division play a season ago. Goalies for the Canucks recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .907 save percentage.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (concussion).

Canucks: None listed.