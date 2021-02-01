LaVine and the Bulls take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (9-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (7-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine leads Chicago into a matchup against New York. He ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Bulls are 3-4 against conference opponents. Chicago has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The Knicks have gone 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 46.6 rebounds per game and is 1-10 when outrebounded by opponents.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls with 3.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 26.9 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Thaddeus Young is shooting 57.7% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Alec Burks leads the Knicks averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.7 points per game and shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Julius Randle is averaging 4.9 assists and 22.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 117.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 49.0% shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 104.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 41.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (groin).