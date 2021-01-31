Young leads Atlanta against Los Angeles after 41-point performance

Los Angeles Lakers (15-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Los Angeles Lakers after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Hawks' 116-100 win against the Wizards.

The Hawks are 5-4 on their home court. Atlanta averages 47.8 rebounds per game and is 8-4 when winning the rebound battle.

The Lakers are 11-2 on the road. Los Angeles has a 13-5 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 27 points per game while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Kevin Huerter is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LeBron James leads the Lakers scoring 25.2 points and collecting 7.8 rebounds. Anthony Davis is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 47 rebounds, 23.1 assists, seven steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 43.9% shooting.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, seven steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).