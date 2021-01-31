Canucks beat Jets 4-1, extend winning streak to four games

Vancouver Canucks' Zack MacEwen (71) celebrates his goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37), as Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) and Paul Stastny (25) react during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (john Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Brock Boeser scored two goals, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Rookie Nils Hoglander and Zack MacEwen also scored for the Canucks.

Mason Appleton scored for Winnipeg off an assist from Adam Lowry.

Thatcher Demko made 23 saves as Vancouver extended its winning streak to four games.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 38 shots.

Before Saturday, Winnipeg had won 10 consecutive games against Vancouver, dating to December 2016.

Boeser has seven goals this season, tied with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for most in the league.

NOTES: Winnipeg has not scored a short-handed goal this season. ... Winnipeg’s three top scorers saw their five-game point streaks snapped. Nikolaj Ehlers had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the stretch, while Mark Scheifele (two goals, seven assists) and Andrew Copp (four goals, five assists) each registered nine. … Jets bench boss Paul Maurice coached his 1,608th game, surpassing Al Arbour for the fourth in NHL history. Maurice also turned 54 on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Montreal on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Jets: Host Calgary on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.