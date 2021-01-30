Sports

Denver hosts NBA leader Utah

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (15-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (11-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets play the league-leading Utah Jazz.

The Nuggets are 3-1 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver ranks third in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 8.7.

The Jazz have gone 10-2 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is second in the league with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.8.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Nuggets 109-105 in their last matchup on Jan. 17. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 23 points, and Jokic paced Denver scoring 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 11.7 rebounds and averages 25.7 points. Jamal Murray is averaging 17.5 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Gobert leads the Jazz averaging 13.6 points and is adding 14.0 rebounds. Mike Conley is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 47.5% shooting.

Jazz: 10-0, averaging 115.6 points, 50.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.7 points on 42.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion), Derrick Favors: out (back), Trent Forrest: out (health and safety protocols), Elijah Hughes: out (ankle).

  Comments  

Celebrities

Dallas plays Phoenix on home skid

January 30, 2021 2:22 AM

Sports

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Hornets

January 30, 2021 2:22 AM

Sports

Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia and Indiana meet

January 30, 2021 2:22 AM

Sports

Cleveland visits Minnesota, aims to end road slide

January 30, 2021 2:22 AM

Celebrities

New York plays Los Angeles in non-conference matchup

January 30, 2021 2:22 AM

Sports

Beal and the Wizards host the Nets

January 30, 2021 2:22 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service