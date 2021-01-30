Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia and Indiana meet

Philadelphia 76ers (14-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (11-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pacers are 7-4 in conference games. Indiana is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 76ers are 12-4 in conference matchups. Philadelphia averages 16 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers with 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 22.7 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.6 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Joel Embiid is averaging 28.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 43 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.8% shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 45 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot), Doug McDermott: day to day (back).

76ers: Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Mike Scott: out (knee).