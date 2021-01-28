Ga. State looks to extend streak vs S. Alabama

South Alabama (9-8, 3-5) vs. Georgia State (8-4, 2-3)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Alabama. In its last five wins against the Jaguars, Georgia State has won by an average of 8 points. South Alabama's last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2017, an 86-64 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Eliel Nsoseme, Corey Allen and Kane Williams have combined to score 45 percent of Georgia State's points this season. For South Alabama, Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 85 percent of all Jaguars points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have allowed just 73 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 81.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Flowers has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last five games. Flowers has 43 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Alabama has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61 points and allowing 74.3 points during those contests. Georgia State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 91.6 points while giving up 64.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Georgia State has an assist on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three games while South Alabama has assists on 23 of 74 field goals (31.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 83.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25