Brooklyn faces Oklahoma City on 3-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (12-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Nets take on Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have gone 1-5 in home games. Oklahoma City averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Nets are 3-4 on the road. Brooklyn averages 45.3 rebounds per game and is 10-2 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Nets 129-116 in their last meeting on Jan. 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 31 points, and Kevin Durant paced Brooklyn scoring 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 12.8 points per game while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Durant is averaging 30.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 24.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 45.0% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 120.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Josh Hall: out (health and safety protocols), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).