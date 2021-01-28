Charlotte hosts Indiana on 3-game home skid

Indiana Pacers (11-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Indiana looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Hornets are 5-8 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte ranks eighth in the league giving up just 109.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Pacers are 7-3 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is 5-1 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.8 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon Hayward is shooting 51% and averaging 23.6 points. Devonte' Graham is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers scoring 22.8 points and grabbing 4.3 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 13 rebounds and 20.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 108.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.2 assists, eight steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 45.0% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, eight steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).