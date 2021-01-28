Curry, Warriors set for matchup with the Suns

Golden State Warriors (10-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Phoenix. He ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 27.7 points per game.

The Suns have gone 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 35.7% from downtown, led by Langston Galloway shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 3-1 against the rest of the division. Golden State leads the Western Conference scoring 14.4 fast break points per game led by Curry averaging 2.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 13 rebounds and 15.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 27.7 points while adding 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 46.8% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Dario Saric: out (health and safety protocols), Damian Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).