Jazz face the Mavericks on 9-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (8-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (13-4, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Jazz -4; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks to build upon its nine-game win streak with a victory over Dallas.

The Jazz are 8-2 in Western Conference games. Utah has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks have gone 4-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference with 13.7 fast break points per game led by Dorian Finney-Smith averaging 2.5.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is shooting 61% and averaging 12.5 points. Gobert is averaging 14.2 rebounds and 11.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 17.5 points per game and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 115.1 points, 49.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, six steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 43.3% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Trent Forrest: out (health and safety protocols), Elijah Hughes: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (health and safety protocols), Dwight Powell: day to day (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: day to day (health and safety protocols).