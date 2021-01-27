Vegas hosts St. Louis after Pacioretty’s 3-goal game

St. Louis Blues (4-2-1, second in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the St. Louis Blues after Max Pacioretty scored three goals in the Golden Knights' 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Vegas went 15-6-2 in division action and 22-11-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.2 goals on 34.5 shots per game last season.

St. Louis finished 42-19-10 overall and 15-7-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Blues scored 223 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blues: None listed.