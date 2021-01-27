Anaheim visits Arizona following shutout victory

Anaheim Ducks (3-2-2, fifth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1, eighth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Anaheim after the Ducks shut out Arizona 1-0. John Gibson earned the victory in the net for Anaheim after recording 31 saves.

Arizona went 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes scored 41 power play goals on 214 power play opportunities last season.

Anaheim finished 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Ducks scored 182 total goals last season, 27 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.