Chicago faces Los Angeles, aims for 4th straight victory

Los Angeles Lakers (12-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (7-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Lakers -9; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Bulls are 2-3 on their home court. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.3% from deep, led by Patrick Williams shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Lakers are 8-0 on the road. Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 117-115 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 28 points, and Zach LaVine led Chicago with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Thaddeus Young is shooting 55.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Dennis Schroder ranks third on the Lakers averaging 14.1 points and collecting 4.0 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 63.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 47.7% shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 113.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.5 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Adam Mokoka: out (concussion), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (ankle), Kostas Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Jared Dudley: day to day (calf).