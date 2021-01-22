Merrimack looks to sweep FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (2-7, 1-2) vs. Merrimack (2-3, 2-3)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson seeks revenge on Merrimack after dropping the first matchup in North Andover. The teams last played on Jan. 21, when the Warriors shot 46 percent from the field while holding Fairleigh Dickinson to just 32.2 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The Knights are led by Brandon Rush and Jahlil Jenkins. Rush has averaged 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while Jenkins has put up 13.7 points per game. The Warriors have been led by Jordan Minor and Mikey Watkins, who are scoring 12.2 and 12.8 per game, respectively.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Warriors have scored 66 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rush has connected on 43.5 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Warriors have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Merrimack has 29 assists on 61 field goals (47.5 percent) across its past three games while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 24 of 72 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all NEC teams. The Warriors have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25