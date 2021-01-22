Vancouver hosts Montreal after Horvat’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (3-0-2, first in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-4-0, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the Montreal Canadiens after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Canucks averaged 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes per game.

Montreal went 9-13-2 in division play and 17-14-3 on the road a season ago. The Canadiens were called for 243 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.