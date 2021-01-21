Vegas visits Arizona after Smith’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (4-0-0, first in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (1-2-1, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the Arizona Coyotes after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-2 victory over the Coyotes.

Arizona went 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes averaged 2.7 goals on 31.7 shots per game last season.

Vegas finished 15-6-2 in division play and 17-13-4 on the road a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 224 total goals last season averaging 3.2 per game.

The teams play for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: None listed.