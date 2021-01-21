Penguins host the Rangers following overtime victory

New York Rangers (1-2-0, seventh in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2-0, fifth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the New York Rangers after the Penguins knocked off Washington 5-4 in overtime.

Pittsburgh finished 8-6-3 in division action and 23-8-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Penguins were called for 234 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

New York went 14-8-0 in division play and 19-12-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Rangers scored 52 power play goals on 227 power play opportunities last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kasperi Kapanen: out (health protocols).

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols).