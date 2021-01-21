Sports

Detroit visits Chicago following overtime victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (2-2-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-3-1, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host Detroit after the Red Wings took down Columbus 3-2 in overtime.

Chicago finished 7-12-3 in division play and 16-14-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Blackhawks averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit went 9-13-1 in division action and 5-26-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Red Wings scored 2.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.7 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Red Wings: Darren Helm: out (health protocols).

