Vancouver hosts Montreal after Boeser’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (2-0-2, second in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-3-0, seventh in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Vancouver after Brock Boeser scored two goals in the Canucks' 6-5 shootout win against the Canadiens.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division action a season ago. The Canucks scored 57 power play goals with a 24.2% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Montreal finished 31-31-9 overall and 9-13-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens recorded 322 assists on 208 total goals last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.