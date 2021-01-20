Young has 38, Collins adds 31 as Hawks beat Pistons in OT

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Trae Young scored 38 points, John Collins had 31 and the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons 123-115 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Grant had a career-high 32 points, including all of Detroit's nine points in overtime, to continue his hot start to the season. It wasn't enough for the Pistons.

Clint Capela had 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds for Atlanta (7-7). The Pistons (3-11) have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Young scored 21 points in the third period, when Atlanta charged back after trailing by 14 points. After Young's three-point play cut Detroit's lead to 81-78, the Pistons scored the final 11 points of the period, including six by Grant.

After trailing 99-82, Atlanta rallied again in the final period. Capela's jam, set up by a pass from Young, tied the game at 106. Grant's last-second drive to the basket was blocked by Collins, forcing overtime.

Capela's three-point play gave Atlanta a 116-113 lead it wouldn't lose. Young padded the lead with a 3-pointer.

Grant has scored 20 or more points in 13 consecutive games. He opened the season with nine points in a loss at Minnesota and then launched his career-long streak with 28 points against Cleveland on Dec. 26.

Detroit led 52-45 at halftime and stretched the lead to 10 points when Ellington opened the second half with a 3-pointer. Ellington sank another 3 to extend the lead to 14 points, 63-49.

The Hawks were short-handed. Forwards De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) were ruled out during pregame warmups. Reddish missed his third consecutive game.

Atlanta has been without forward Danilo Gallinari (ankle) for 10 games, and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) missed his fifth consecutive game.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Blake Griffin had 17 points and Wayne Ellington had 16. ... Detroit was swept in the two-game season series, including a 128-120 loss in Atlanta on Dec. 28. ... Rookie G Killian Hayes (torn labrum, right hip) will be evaluated in eight weeks. Hayes, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, was hurt on Jan. 4.

Hawks: Capela posted Atlanta's first game with at least 25 points and 25 rebounds since Dikembe Mutombo's 27 points and 29 rebounds against Minnesota on Dec. 14, 1999. ... Capela had 15 rebounds in the first half. The last Atlanta player with 15 rebounds in a half was Dwight Howard against Washington on Oct. 27, 2016. ... Young had only six points in the first half after making only one of five free throws. He made 13 of 19 overall.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Play host to Houston on Friday night.

Hawks: Visit Minnesota on Friday night.