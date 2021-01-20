Hughes carries Duquesne over Rhode Island 71-69

Michael Hughes recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Duquesne to a 71-69 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Makhel Mitchell had a dunk with 5:05 remaining to give Rhode Island a 67-66 lead but it was the final field goal for the Rams, who led by 17 points late in the first half. Tavian Dunn-Martin made 1 of 2 free throws for Duquesne with 17 seconds remaining and D.J. Johnson was off on a 3-pointers at the other end as time expired.

Chad Baker had 19 points and five assists for Duquesne (4-5, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Marcus Weathers added 12 points.

Mitchell had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (7-8, 4-4). Fatts Russell added 13 points and six assists, and Antwan Walker had 10 points.

