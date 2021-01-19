Sports

Drummond leads Cleveland against Brooklyn following 33-23 game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (9-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Brooklyn Nets after Andre Drummond's 33-point, 23-rebound outing in the Cavaliers' 106-103 win over the Knicks.

The Cavaliers are 5-5 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 2.8.

The Nets have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 14.6 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedi Osman is second on the Cavaliers with 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.1 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Drummond is averaging 17 points and 14.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

James Harden is averaging 33 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists and two steals for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 4.5 assists and 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 92.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 9.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points on 46.3% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Collin Sexton: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: out (health and safety protocols).

