Toronto hosts Edmonton after Marner’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (1-3-0, sixth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-1-0, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Edmonton Oilers after Mitchell Marner scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 3-1 victory over the Jets.

Toronto went 36-25-9 overall and 12-8-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Maple Leafs compiled a .901 save percentage while allowing 3.0 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

Edmonton finished 37-25-9 overall and 11-9-4 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Oilers scored 59 power play goals on 200 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.