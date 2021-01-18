Davidson looks to extend streak vs Fordham

Fordham (1-5, 1-5) vs. Davidson (8-5, 4-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fordham. In its last seven wins against the Rams, Davidson has won by an average of 21 points. Fordham's last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2017, a 60-54 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Davidson's Kellan Grady, Hyunjung Lee and Carter Collins have combined to account for 62 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season, although the trio's output has dropped to 51 percent over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Rams have scored 65.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they put up against non-conference foes.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 34.9 percent of the 86 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over the last three games. He's also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Davidson is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Wildcats are 3-5 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Fordham's Chris Austin has attempted 32 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 30 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25