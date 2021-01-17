Germans sweep medals in bobsled World Cup; Meyers Taylor 2nd

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of USA race during the women's 2-bob World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 17, 2021. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP) AP

Germany swept the gold medals to conclude the World Cup bobsled stop in St. Moritz on Sunday, with Stephanie Schneider driving to a win in the women’s race and Francesco Friedrich getting his team across the line first in the four-man event.

Schneider and Leonie Fiebig held off the U.S. sled of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman by 0.08 seconds. It was Meyers Taylor’s first World Cup medal since Feb. 23, 2019 — she missed last season for the birth of her son — and the fifth consecutive time she has medaled in St. Moritz.

Switzerland’s Melanie Hasler and Irina Strebel were third, the first top-three World Cup finish of their careers.

In the four-man race, Friedrich extended his World Cup record with a 48th career victory. He prevailed by about three-tenths of a second over the Austrian sled driven by Benjamin Meier. The Canadian sled driven by Justin Kripps was third, about a half-second off the pace.

Codie Bascue had the top U.S. finish, placing 15th with Carlo Valdes, Blaine McConnell and Kyle Wilcox.