Los Angeles faces Oklahoma City on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (9-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City went 44-28 overall and 23-14 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Thunder averaged 110.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.

Los Angeles finished 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 8.6 steals, 6.6 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Lakers: Wesley Matthews: out (achilles), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (toe), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).