STAT WATCH: Smith’s big night ends with SEC, playoff records

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith finished one of the most productive seasons by a college receiver as the Southeastern Conference's all-time leader in yards and with his name prominent in the College Football Playoff record book.

Smith's 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State, all in the first half Monday night, increased his career totals to 235 receptions for 3,759 yards. He passed Vanderbilt's Jordan Matthews (2010-13) as the SEC's career leader in receiving yards.

Smith, who left in the third quarter with a right hand injury and didn't return, ended the season with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He had the most catches since 2016, most receiving yards since 2011 and most receiving touchdowns since 2013. He's No. 6 on the all-time chart for season yards receiving and No. 5 for touchdowns receiving.

Smith set three CFP records. His 12 catches were most in the championship game since the playoff began in the 2014 season, his total of 345 yards receiving against Notre Dame and Ohio State were a two-game record, and his 215 yards Monday were a record for yards receiving in a half.

Smith's average of 142.8 yards over 13 games ranked second behind Mississippi’s Elijah Moore, who opted out of the Rebels’ last regular-season game and bowl and finished with an eight-game average of 149.1 yards.

RUSHING LEADERS

Iowa State's Breece Hall led the nation in total yards rushing and Buffalo's Jaret Patterson had the highest average.

Hall finished with 1,572 yards in 12 games, going over 100 nine times. He edged out UTSA's Sincere McCormick, who had 1,467 yards in 11 games.

Patterson's average of 178.7 yards per game was highest by a wide margin. His two-week total of 710 yards against Bowling Green and Kent State accounted for two-thirds of his 1,072 yards in six games.

PASSING LEADERS

Mac Jones of Alabama was first with 4,500 yards passing in 13 games with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Central Florida's Dillon Gabriel edged out Florida's Kyle Trask for highest average, throwing for 357 yards per game to Trask's 356.9.

TOP OFFENSES

Alabama averaged 48.4 points per game to lead teams that played more than four games. Kent State played four games and averaged 49.8.

Air Force, which ran on 84% of its plays, was the only team to average better than 300 yards rushing (305.7). Buffalo averaged 287.4.

Trask led Florida to a nation-leading 378.6 yards passing per game.

UCF averaged 568.1 total yards over 10 games; Kent State averaged 606.5 in four.

TOP DEFENSES

Marshall allowed more than 17 points in just two of 10 games and finished first with a scoring defense average of 13.0.

Georgia was the top team against the run, allowing 72.3 per game in 10 games, with only two opponents going over 100.

West Virginia was first in pass defense, giving up 159.6 yards per game over 10 games.

Army held six of its 12 opponents under 300 yards and was the leader in total defense at 275.3 yards per game.

SCORING BY QUARTERS

National champion Alabama scored in 50 out of 52 quarters this season and runner-up Ohio State in 30 of 32.