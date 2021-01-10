Council IV lifts Wichita St. over Cincinnati 82-76

Ricky Council IV had a season-high 23 points as Wichita State beat Cincinnati 82-76 on Sunday.

Morris Udeze had 18 points for Wichita State (7-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Tyson Etienne added 16 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Wichita State totaled 52 points and Cincinnati 47.

Zach Harvey had 19 points for the Bearcats (3-7, 1-4). Keith Williams added 14 points. David DeJulius had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

