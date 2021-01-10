UConn looks to sweep DePaul

UConn (6-1, 3-1) vs. DePaul (1-3, 0-3)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn goes for the season sweep over DePaul after winning the previous matchup in Storrs. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 30, when the Huskies shot 49.2 percent from the field while holding DePaul's shooters to just 38.1 percent en route to a 21-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UConn has relied heavily on its seniors. James Bouknight, Isaiah Whaley, R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Huskies points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Bouknight has connected on 32.4 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has 43 assists on 86 field goals (50 percent) across its past three games while UConn has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The quick-tempoed DePaul offense has averaged 76.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Blue Demons 11th nationally. UConn has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 276th).

