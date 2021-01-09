Evee, Fiedler lead Rice over UTEP 71-68

Travis Evee scored 21 points, Max Fiedler had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Rice held off UTEP for a 71-68 win on Saturday night.

Tydus Verhoeven made a pair of foul shots with seven seconds left to help the Miners pull 70-68 with eight seconds to play. Quincy Olivari added a free throw to cap the scoring.

Rice (9-3, 3-1 Conference USA) has won four of its last five games.

Jamal Bieniemy had 16 points for the Miners (6-4, 2-2). Bryson Williams added 13 points. Souley Boum had 12 points.

The Owls leveled the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated Rice 101-89 on Friday.

