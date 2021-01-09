Curry scores 38 as Warriors rally past Clippers, 115-105

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives with the ball past Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Stephen Curry scored 38 points and the Golden State Warriors erased a big second-half deficit Friday night to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-105.

The Warriors trailed by 21 late in the third quarter but Curry scored 19 in that period and pulled Golden State within six entering the fourth.

Golden State (5-4) then outscored Los Angeles 34-18 over the final 12 minutes and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Clippers, who beat them at the Chase Center two nights earlier.

Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers (6-4) and Kawhi Leonard added 24, but Golden State turned up the defense after the Clippers scored 65 in the first half.

Curry got payback after being held to just 13 points in Wednesday’s loss. His nine 3-pointers Friday were the most by a Warriors player this season, and he added 11 assists.

“It’s just who Steph is,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s been doing this for many, many years and it’s one of the reasons he’s a two- time MVP. Usually with Steph, when he has a tough game he bounces back with the next one.”

Andrew Wiggins scored 16 for the Warriors but Curry was predominantly a one-man show through the first three quarters. He got help in the fourth as Eric Paschall, Brad Wanamaker and Kent Bazemore all hit big shots.

The Clippers shot 58.7% from the floor in the first half and led 65-51. George had 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

“I think it’s good something like this happened to us early in the season," George said. "We have to be a better closing-out team. ... They got hot and they stayed hot the last two quarters. The momentum swung and that team was playing with a lot of confidence.”

But Curry rallied the Warriors with his big third quarter and when Paschall hit a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 92-89 with 10:01 left, it gave them their first lead since it was 3-2.

Los Angeles got to the basket easily in the first two quarters, outscoring Golden State 28-16 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Serge Ibaka had 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting. … Leonard’s missed free throw in the second quarter ended a streak of 46 consecutive free throws made by Los Angeles at the Chase Center. … Coach Tyronn Lue was asked before the game how he liked coaching while wearing a mask. “It’s hard,” he said. “With my Missouri accent and facemask on, they can’t understand me too much. But we’ve just do what we’ve got to do.”

Warriors: Rookie center James Wiseman had nine points and six rebounds in just 15 minutes. ... Kerr found success with a smaller three-guard lineup down the stretch … Curry (sore left ankle) was listed as questionable before the game but made the start. … Wiggins tested out his sore left quad in pregame drills and was cleared to start.

DISTINGUISHED CAREER

Friday marked the final game for Warriors official scorer Fred Kast, who retired after 57 years on the job. Kast was honored with a JumboTron presentation during the first quarter, and then the team awarded him a game ball afterward. Players surrounded Kast and cheered after he took several attempts to sink a close-range shot.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Chicago on Sunday in their first game against an Eastern Conference opponent.

Warriors: Host Toronto on Sunday.