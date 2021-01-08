FIFA to trial concussion subs at next month’s Club World Cup

Manchester City's John Stones reacts injured at the ground during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec., 26, 2020. (Jason Cairnduff/ Pool via AP) AP

FIFA will let teams use concussion substitutes at next month’s Club World Cup in an effort to better protect players with head injuries.

The seven-team tournament in Qatar will be “the first international competition to test” improved concussion protocols in soccer, FIFA said Friday.

FIFA cited a key aim of “reducing the pressure on medical personnel to make a quick assessment” of an injured player on the field.

Players with suspected head injuries can be replaced permanently in Club World Cup games in addition to the team's five substitutes.

The Club World Cup features title holders from each of the six continental confederations, plus the domestic champion of host Qatar.

The tournament draw will be made on Jan. 19 in Zurich.