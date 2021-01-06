SportsBeat KC: The dream’s always been real for broadcaster-turned-author Bob Davis

Bob Davis, who called Kansas Jayhawks games for more than two decades, is back with a new book. Star file photo

Bob Davis was the University of Kansas “Voice of the Jayhawks” from 1984 to 2016, so you know he’s got some stories to tell. And he’s told them now in a new book, “The Dream is Real, My Life on the Airwaves.”

The collaboration between Davis and Jeff Bollig is available online and through Dillon’s stores.

Davis spoke this week with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff about his years at KU and career that started in Hays, Kansas and included a 13-year run with the KC Royals. Davis was on the call for some of the biggest moments in Kansas’ sports history, and you’ll hear a couple of them here.

