Indiana faces Houston after overtime win

Houston Rockets (2-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-2, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Houston Rockets after the Pacers took down the Pelicans 118-116 in overtime.

Indiana went 45-28 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 25-11 at home. The Pacers averaged 109.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.5 last season.

Houston went 44-28 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 20-16 on the road. The Rockets shot 45.1% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

Rockets: Mason Jones: out (right ankle), Danuel House: out (back), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).