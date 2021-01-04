Wichita Eagle Logo
San Antonio takes on Los Angeles on 4-game skid

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (2-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to end its four-game slide with a victory over Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 49-23 overall and 27-9 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 23.7 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

San Antonio went 32-39 overall and 20-23 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11 second chance points and 45.4 bench points last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris: out (knee).

Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

