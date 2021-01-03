Wichita Eagle Logo
Lehigh looks for road win vs Lafayette

The Associated Press

EASTON, Pa.

Lehigh (1-0, 1-0) vs. Lafayette (0-1, 0-1)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks for its sixth straight win over Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette's last win at home against the Mountain Hawks came on Feb. 23, 2014.

LAST YEAR: These Patriot League foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: .

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

