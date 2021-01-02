Alston Jr. lifts Boise St. over San Jose St. 87-86

Derrick Alston Jr. scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, Abu Kigab scored the winning putback with 14 seconds left and Boise State stretched its win streak to eight games, edging past San Jose State 87-86 on Saturday.

Alston hit 9 of 11 foul shots.

Richard Washington nailed a 3-pointer for San Jose State and an 86-85 Spartans lead with 37 seconds to go, but missed a 3 as time expired after Kigab's putback gave Boise State the winning points.

San Jose State relocated to Phoenix after COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County prohibited contact sports.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Boise State (8-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference). Kigab added 13 points and seven rebounds. RayJ Dennis had 12 points.

Washington had 26 points for the Spartans (1-6, 0-4), who have now lost six consecutive games. Jalen Dalcourt added 23 points. Ralph Agee had 12 points.

Boise State defeated San Jose State 106-54 on Thursday, the largest margin of victory in a conference game in program history.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25