WKU looks for road win vs Charlotte

Western Kentucky (8-2, 1-0) vs. Charlotte (4-4, 0-1)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its third straight win over Charlotte at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte's last win at home against the Hilltoppers came on Feb. 23, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Charlotte's Jordan Shepherd, Milos Supica and Jhery Matos have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 41 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAHMIR: Jahmir Young has connected on 37.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over the last three games. He's also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Kentucky's Luke Frampton has attempted 53 3-pointers and connected on 43.4 percent of them, and is 15 for 24 over the past five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hilltoppers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has an assist on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three outings while Western Kentucky has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Western Kentucky has averaged 76.4 points per game over its last five games. The Hilltoppers have given up only 70.2 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25