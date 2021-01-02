Memphis and Los Angeles meet in conference showdown

Los Angeles Lakers (4-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the Memphis Grizzlies host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memphis finished 34-39 overall and went 20-17 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies shot 46.8% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.6 last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: out (ankle), De'Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (left ankle), Alex Caruso: out (health and safety protocols).