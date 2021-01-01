Wichita Eagle Logo
New Orleans faces Toronto in non-conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (1-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, third in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors take on Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in a non-conference matchup.

New Orleans went 30-42 overall with a 15-21 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 26.8 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Toronto went 53-19 overall a season ago while going 27-9 on the road. The Raptors averaged 8.8 steals, 5.0 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Raptors 113-99 in their last matchup on Dec. 23. Ingram led New Orleans with 24 points, and Pascal Siakam paced Toronto with 20 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

