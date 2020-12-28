‘Take it to the next level’: New sports commission president sees chance for Wichita

Mike Sharpe was named the new president of the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission on Monday following the retirement of Bob Hanson. Courtesy

The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced on Monday that it has hired Mike Sharpe, a 54-year-old Overland Park native, to be its next president and chief executive officer.

Sharpe will replace Bob Hanson, who has directed the Sports Commission since it began in 1997 and announced his retirement at the end of this year on Nov. 6. Sharpe has worked the past seven years as the director of business development for the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission.

In an interview with The Eagle Monday, Sharpe kept using the word “opportunity” when discussing his new role in Wichita.

“I saw opportunity that went across multiple headers,” Sharpe said. “I saw an opportunity for myself professionally to advance myself. I saw an opportunity to stay in my home state of Kansas and make an impact at the state level. And I saw an opportunity to continue the work Bob and his team have done here and take it to the next level.”

Being a successful president of a sports commission is all about event acquisition, which is all about relationships and connections — two things that Sharpe brings with him from his time in Kansas City.

Kansas City had a strong relationship with the NCAA, in part due to Sharpe, who helped deliver the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships to Kansas City in 2024. Sharpe also has extensive connections with an array of national governing bodies, ranging from USA volleyball to USA boxing to USA gymnastics.

“I certainly believe that the contacts I made nationally will help in the Wichita region,” Sharpe said. “Of course, I’ll need to get out and meet a lot of new people in the city of Wichita at the civic level, at the government level and at the venue level to make sure we continue to work together to improve the landscape of Wichita.”

That’s exactly what the Board of Directors of the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission were looking for in its new leader.

“Bob did a great job of building the sports commission from basically nothing and helping us get (Intrust Bank Arena) built,” said Doug Lampton, chair of the GWASC board. “Now we want to take what Bob has created for the past 23 years and have Mike take us to the next level and make us bigger and better and make us even more of a prominent sports city. We have all of the parts, we just need the mastermind behind it with the energy to put it all together.”

Sharpe is confident Wichita can continue its surge in becoming a host city for landmark events with its pairing of the downtown arena and the brand-new Riverfront Stadium. He said continuing to land NCAA Tournament bids will be a priority for him, as well as growing the Prairie Fire Marathon.

He also said it would be “imperative” that the Sports Commission works hand-in-hand with Visit Wichita, which also helps bring sporting events to Wichita.

“When everybody is successful and works together, then that only bodes well for the city of Wichita and the surrounding area,” Sharpe said. “I hope to sit down with (Visit Wichita president Susie Santo) and to start to develop a relationship and see what the Sports Commission can do for Visit Wichita and vice versa.”

Sharpe said he is unsure of what the day-to-day of his job will look like in the early months, but he knows one thing — he’s committed to elevating Wichita as a sports city.

“I’m just excited about the opportunity to come in and evaluate what Wichita currently has and what Wichita currently offers for the community and its citizens in the area,” Sharpe said. “And maybe find what might be missing and what might be attractive to bring in new as a landmark event.”