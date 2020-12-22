UConn remains unbeaten with rout of Villanova

Connecticut forward Aubrey Griffin (44) gets the ball away from Villanova forward Sarah Mortensen (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) AP

Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points apiece to lead UConn to a 90-52 victory over Villanova on Tuesday night.

Christyn Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies (5-0, 4-0 Big East), who are returning to the Big East this season after playing in the American Athletic Conference for the last seven seasons. The Huskies are the lone remaining undefeated team in the conference.

Sarah Mortensen scored 17 points and Maddy Siegrist added 15 for Villanova (7-1, 2-1).

The Huskies, who last played Villanova on Jan. 29, 2013, had gotten little resistance in their first four games, winning by an average of 40.8 points.

No. 15 NORTHWESTERN 79, EASTERN KENTUCKY 50

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 17 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 15 and Northwestern beat Eastern Kentucky.

Sydney Wood added 15 points for the Wildcats (4-0), who overcame poor shooting by forcing the Colonels (3-3) into 33 turnovers they turned into 40 points. Northwestern was 3 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 40% (29 of 73).

Dafne Gianesini scored 14 points for Eastern Kentucky on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 4 behind the arc. The Colonels were 6 of 15 from distance (40%) but just 9 of 24 inside (38.5%).

Pulliam moved up two spots to a tie for seventh on the career scoring list (1,693 points).

No. 18 DEPAUL 90, CREIGHTON 81

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 22 points and Dee Bekelja scored 16 to lead DePaul past Creighton.

The Blue Demons (5-2, 2-0 Big East) used a 10-0 run to start the last quarter and turned a 63-60 deficit into a seven-point lead in a less than three-minute span.

Despite the fact Creighton (2-6, 1-3) made half its 14 field goals in the fourth quarter, DePaul went 14-for-16 shooting (87.5%). The Blue Demons shot 38 for 63 (60.3%) including 12 of 25 from 3-point range.

Deja Church scored 15 points, Jorie Allen 14, and Lexi Held and Darrione Rogers 10 apiece for DePaul.

Creighton true freshman Emma Ronsiek registered career highs with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Ronsiek missed just two of 15 attempts (86.6%).

Morgan Maly scored 13 points and Payton Brotzki and Temi Carda each scored 10 for the Bluejays.

No. 20 SOUTH FLORIDA 73, CINCINNATI 61

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sydni Harvey scored 21 points, Bethy Mununga had 13 points and 14 rebounds and South Florida pulled away late to beat Cincinnati, spoiling another 30-plus-point performance by IImar’I Thomas.

Harvey’s fifth 3-pointer gave the Bulls a 55-53 lead and they would not trail again, despite 13 fourth-quarter points from Thomas. Cincinnati’s only other double-digit scorer, Arame Niang, fouled out with 3:50 left and USF scored seven of the next nine points for a 10-point lead.

Kristyna Brabencova added 10 points and six rebounds, and Elisa Pinzan had a career-high 11 assists for South Florida (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference).

Thomas, who entered fourth in the nation at 27.4 points per game, scored 32 points with six rebounds, five assists and four steals for Cincinnati (1-5, 0-2)

No. 25 MICHIGAN STATE 94, OAKLAND 56

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nia Clouden led a balanced attack with 15 points and Michigan State celebrated its first Top 25 ranking this season with red-hot shooting in a win over Oakland.

The Spartans (7-0) made 39 of 60 shots from the field (65%) in continuing their best start since opening 8-0 eight years ago.

Julia Ayrault added 14 points, Moira Joiner 13 and Alyza Winston 12 for Michigan State as the four double-figure scorers combined to make 21 of 30 shots. Janai Crooms grabbed 10 rebounds and Ayrault had nine to help the Spartans dominate the boards 43-25 and score 48 points in the paint.

Kahlaijah Dean scored 15 points to lead Oakland (3-4),