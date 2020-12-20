Foot injury forces Patriots’ Gilmore out of loss to Dolphins

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) attempts to stop Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins (86), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, suffered an injury to his right leg in the second quarter of a 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Gilmore was hurt trying to change direction covering a receiver and was helped to the locker room.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (arm) also went to the locker room in the first half. Defensive end John Simon (hamstring) and C David Andrews (calf) were sidelined in the second half. Leading rusher Damien Harris was inactive because of an ankle injury.

The Patriots were eliminated from postseason contention.

In other injury news:

— Texans right tackle Tytus Howard (concussion protocol) left in the second quarter. The team said Howard will remain in an Indianapolis hospital overnight as a precaution.

— Colts receiver Marcus Johnson left in the first half with an injured quad and did not return.

— Seahawks rookie running back DeeJay Dallas was carted off after injuring his right ankle on kickoff coverage. Coach Pete Carroll said X-rays were negative and Dallas had a sprained ankle. Seattle played much of the game without two starters on the offensive line after left guard Mike Iupati left with a neck injury. Right tackle Brandon Shell was inactive with an ankle injury.

— Washington linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton left with an elbow injury. Right tackle Morgan Moses missed time in the second half with a leg injury.

— Lions right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, starting for Tyrell Crosby, was ruled out for the second half with a concussion.

— Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, who leads Tampa Bay with four interceptions, was ruled out early in the second half with a groin injury.

— Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson went out in the first half after falling ill and did not return. Guard James Carpenter (groin) and cornerback Isiah Oliver (cramping) also went out.

— Ravens cornerback Davontae Harris left with a thigh injury. Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips was evaluated for a concussion.

— Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley limped off the field in the third quarter.

— Bears backup tight end Demetrius Harris (ankle) was injured covering a punt in the second quarter.

— Vikings linebacker Troy Dye left in the third quarter for concussion evaluation. Defensive tackle Armon Watts limped off with a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.

— 49ers running back Raheem Mostert left with an ankle injury. He’s missed four games because of an ankle injury this season. Safety Jimmie Ward sustained a concussion late in the first half and didn’t return. Defensive end Dion Jordan injured a knee and didn’t return.

— Cowboys safety Xavier Woods left with a chest injury and didn’t return. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch injured an ankle in the third quarter. Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods injured his left ankle in the first half. Wide receiver Michael Gallup, who had a first-half touchdown catch, injured a hip in the second half and didn’t return.

— Eagles punter/holder Cameron Johnston was evaluated for a head injury after taking a hard hit on a blocked punt in the first half. Kicker Jake Elliott punted twice in Johnston’s place. Tight end Zach Ertz took over as the holder and the Eagles botched an extra-point attempt in the third quarter that would have given them a 27-26 lead. Tight end Richard Rodgers (shin) was carted to the locker room near the end of the first quarter. Defensive lineman Josh Sweat (wrist) left in the first half.

— Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) left late in the first half and didn’t return.

— Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams suffered a concussion. Wide receiver Jeff Smith injured his shoulder in the second half.

— Rams: Cam Akers injured his ankle in the first half, but returned. Gerald Everett was evaluated for a concussion late in the first half, but returned.

— Chiefs: rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn't putting any pressure on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Emmanuel Smith injured his hamstring.

— Saints receiver Tre’Quan Smith and safety Marcus Williams each left with ankle injuries in the second half.