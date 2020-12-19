Wichita Eagle Logo
Memphis begins season at home against Atlanta

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Memphis went 34-39 overall with a 20-17 record at home a season ago. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 113.7 points per game and shoot 45% from the field last season.

Atlanta finished 11-32 in Eastern Conference play and 6-27 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.7 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (knee).

