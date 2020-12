Read Next

The circumstances of Friday’s game against Emporia State at Koch Arena did not allow for many meaningful conclusions from the Wichita State men’s basketball team’s fifth game of the season.

Perhaps the one meaningful one was the budding confidence in Wichita State’s tandem of centers, Morris Udeze and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, who combined for 24 points in WSU’s 73-57 victory over Emporia State to improve the Shockers’ record to 3-2 this season.